Mahesh Babu to work with director Vamshi Paidapally next?

The actor is currently basking in the success of ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ in which he acted with Rashmika Mandanna.

Flix Tollywood

Following the release of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, fans have been speculating about the star’s next film. Putting all speculations to rest, the actor stated during an interaction with members of the media that he will be working with director Vamsi Paidapally next.

The duo had earlier worked together for the hit film Maharshi.

Maharshi was a high budget project and told the story of three friends played by Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde. It was produced jointly by Dil Raju, C. Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V. Potluri under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema. The technical crew of this film included Devi Sri Prasad as its music composer, K. U. Mohanan as the cinematographer and Praveen KL as the editor.

According to India Today, the actor stated that this project with Vamsi Paidapally was supposed to take off prior to Sarileru Neekevaru initially.

“This is not going to be a message-oriented film again, and will be a pakka commercial entertainer,” he reportedly said.

While the groundwork for this project is on, Mahesh Babu will be taking a three-month long break. On this, he had said that he has been working continuously for several months and hadn’t had time to spend with his family.

“In this process, I unlearn a lot of things. That’s how I keep myself updated with things at work,” the actor said of his vacation.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is currently being screened at various theatres, was directed by Anil Ravipudi. It has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead and was bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this venture while R Rathnavelu cranked the camera and Bikkina Thammiraju edited it.