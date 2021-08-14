Mahesh Babu resumes shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Goa

Helmed by filmmaker Parasuram Petla, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ stars Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata team has headed to Goa to resume shooting for their next schedule. A photo featuring actor Mahesh Babu was shared by Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the movie. The new photo features the lead actor speaking with choreographers Ram and Laxman. Director Parasuram Petla is also seen in the image.

Sharing the photo, production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote; “Team #SarkaruVaariPaata pumped up with the Blockbuster Response for the #BLASTER, Resumes Shoot in Goa with an Intense Fight choreographed by Ram-Laxman Masters.” The makers also added that the team has resumed fighting for an intense fight sequence. Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars actor Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu. It is set to hit theatres on January 13, 2022.

The movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. R Madhi is the cinematographer, Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director for the venture. On August 9, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had unveiled a special video, marking the occasion of actor Mahesh Babu’s birthday. A Twitter Spaces session, which is reportedly one of the biggest Spaces sessions by the Telugu film industry, was held on August 9 to celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday.

The cast of his upcoming movie with director Trivikram Srinivas was also unveiled on the same day. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the movie has actor Pooja Hegde starring opposite Mahesh Babu. Sharing the video that revealed the names of the cast and crew members, Haarika and Hassine Creations, the production banner bankrolling the movie wrote: “Celebrating our REIGNING Superstar @urstrulymaheshbirthday, we bring you the SUPER Squad of #SSMB28 https://youtu.be/yn0HENJGREM #Trivikram’s Enchanting Tale on to the sets, soon!" The production house also added that the movie will go on floors soon. SSMB28 marks the third-time collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram.