Mahesh Babu to play spy agent in Rajamouli directorial?

Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will be playing a James Bond-like character in the film.

Putting to rest the speculations of many years, Telugu film director SS Rajamouli, in a recent interview with TV9, revealed that he will be collaborating with actor Mahesh Babu for a movie soon.

“This project has been in the pipeline for a long time. I already said that I will be doing a film for producer KL Narayana and this project will be with Mahesh Babu,” Rajamouli said, clarifying he’s not teaming up with Baahubali actor Prabhas next.

The latest reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will be playing a spy and could play a James Bond-like character in the upcoming film. An official confirmation on the same is expected to come out soon. Rajamouli will begin the pre-production work on Mahesh Babu’s project next year. It may be noted that Mahesh has earlier played an intelligence officer in director AR Murugadoss's SPYder.

Rajamouli is currently busy wrapping up Ranam Rudram Rowthiram (RRR), which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The film has Ram Charan playing the role Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will be making his debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film and is apparently playing their mentor. On the technical crew roped in for the project, we hear that MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing.

The film is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The director has signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role. Plans are on to release RRR in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and it is likely to hit the marquee later this year.

(Content provided by Digital Native)