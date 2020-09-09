Mahesh Babu back to work, starts shooting for an advertisement

Mahesh Babu, was on a 7-month long break from the regular working schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahesh Babu, who was on a 7-month long break from the regular working schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has resumed work from Wednesday. He was shooting for an advertisement on Wednesday at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which will extend to Thursday as well.

A candid picture of the star from the sets is being circulated on social media and he can be seen having a conversation with the director.

SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad!

The makers have taken all mandatory precautions including temperature checks, sanitisation of hands, oxygen level check, provision of safety kits (mask, hand gloves, face shield, PPE kits) and wearing safety gears for all members of the cast and crew.

Mahesh Babu will be resuming shooting for his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Sources in the know say that in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will be essaying dual roles. It is said that he will be seen as a bank officer and pawn broker in this film. Apparently, this film is based on the bank frauds that shook the country some time ago.

Also, the team is planning on a long schedule in the US and will be flying down later this year to begin the shooting. Sources say that a major portion of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be shot in some exotic locations in Washington DC.

The technical crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will comprise SS Thaman for composing the music, PS Vinod to crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing. There is a buzz that Bollywood actor Ananya Panday may be roped in to pair up with Mahesh Babu in this film but there is no confirmation on this yet.

After wrapping up this film, Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with maverick director SS Rajamouli for his next. Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's first movie together has been doing the rounds for several years. Rajamouli, in an interview with TV9, had revealed recently that he will be collaborating with Mahesh Babu for a movie soon. SS Rajamouli said in the interview confirming the project, “This project has been in the pipeline for a long time. I already said that I will be doing a film for producer KL Narayana and this project will be with Mahesh Babu.”

Latest reports doing the rounds in tinsel town suggest that the director has now said that he will direct a film soon with Mahesh Babu for sure but has not revealed when and what the storyline would be, and an official update about the same would be out soon.

