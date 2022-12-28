‘Maharashtra’s resolution on border row against federalism’: Karnataka CM Bommai

The Maharashtra Legislature unanimously passed a resolution to "legally pursue" inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state, amid the raging boundary dispute.

Terming Maharashtra Legislature's resolution on the border issue as "irresponsible and against federal structure," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, December 27, once again asserted that not an inch of the state's land will be ceded. He also expressed confidence about getting justice in the Supreme Court, as Karnataka's stand on the issue is both legal and constitutional. "We strongly condemn Maharashtra's resolution, it has been so long since the State Reorganisation Act 1956 came in, and people on both sides are living peacefully. Maharashtra has the practice of making such statements and resolutions for the sake of their politics," CM Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Karnataka is firm and clear on its stand that it will not cede even an inch of land, and that his government is committed to protect the interest of Kannadigas on the other side of the border as well. "Look at the difference between our resolution and theirs, we are saying that we will not cede our land, while they want to take our land. There is no meaning to such things when the matter is before the Supreme Court. We are confident about getting justice as our stand is both constitutional and legal," he added.

Stating that Karnataka's resolution was constitutional and legal, CM Bommai said, "Maharashtra's resolution is opposite to it. The whole nation is watching. It is against the federal structure. It is irresponsible and we condemn it."

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly last week had unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state's interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said Maharashtra has no right to make such a resolution and it has no value, as the Mahajan Commission report is final on the border issue. Accusing Maharashtra of repeatedly raking up the border issue for politics, he said the case filed by that state in the Supreme Court is not maintainable.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar too asserted that not even a single village will be ceded to Maharashtra, as he condemned the resolution passed in the neighbouring state's legislature regarding inclusion of Marathi-speaking villages here. He said the whole state is united on this issue, strongly condemns and opposes the resolution by Maharashtra assembly.

The border row had intensified in the last few weeks, with vehicles from either side being targeted, leaders from both the States weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in Belagavi.