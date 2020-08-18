Maharashtra medical body seeks Sanjay Raut’s resignation over remark against doctors

The Indian Medical Association in Thane has written to Maharashtra CM objecting to Sanjay Raut's statement where he said, “compounders know better than doctors.”

The Indian Medical Association in Thane has raised an objection to Sanjay Raut's statement where he said, "compounders know better than doctors,” in light of the COVID-19 situation in India. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, IMA Thane has said that Raut’s statement has led to the doctors getting demoralised.

The President of the Indian Medical Association, Thane, Dr Santosh Kadam in the letter has said, "We are aghast that a senior politician like Shri Sanjay Rautji would say 'compounders know more than doctors'. We doctors cannot work efficiently and sincerely with such negative and derogatory comments."

The letter went on to ask for the senior politician's resignation saying all the doctors are demoralized and will look up to the government for action.

The letter stated that the whole world is trying to fight the coronavirus during this pandemic and healthcare workers are taking great risks to themselves, and also putting people who are dependent on them, like their children or spouses, at the risk of danger. “ At this crucial time the healthcare workers look up to the government and politicians for moral support,” the letter said.

Sanjay Raut was speaking to a Marathi channel ABP Maza on August 15 when he said, “Doctors do not know anything...Compounders are better...I always take medicine from a compounder, never from a doctor...WHO is a useless organization. Because of WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic happened.”

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), had also written to Uddhav Thackeray against Raut’s statement. The MARD letter said, “The chief minister lauds doctors as corona warriors, but his party colleague bad mouths the same profession. Are we doing all efforts (to combat COVID-19) to listen to such insinuation?”

The BJP too has hit out at Raut, stating that the MP has insulted doctors by making such a statement. BJP spokesperson Ram Kulkarni said that the doctors are second to god and Raut should publicly apologize to the doctors of the state and the country.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Sanjay Raut clarified that he had not insulted doctors but that his remark was aimed at the World Health Organisation.

“I have not insulted doctors. The way they are serving is commendable. My remark was in reference to WHO, wherein I meant that the COVID-19 pandemic would not have taken place, if WHO had worked efficiently,” Sanjay Raut was quoted by ANI as saying.