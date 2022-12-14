Maharashtra govt sets up committee to monitor inter-caste, inter-faith marriages

The committee will monitor district-level initiatives for women involved in inter-caste and inter-faith marriages who may be estranged from their families, so that assistance can be provided, if necessary.

news Politics

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to gather information on the inter-faith and inter-caste marriage couples and the maternal families of the women involved if they are estranged. The committee will be headed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, December 13, by Maharashtraâ€™s Women and Child Development Department said the â€˜Intercaste/Interfaith marriage-family coordination committee (state levelâ€™) will be headed by Lodha. The committee will monitor district-level initiatives for women involved in such marriages who may be estranged from their families, so that assistance can be provided if necessary, it said.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, December 14, Lodha said setting up the committee was an attempt of the state government to ensure that the Shraddha Walkar case does not happen again. "The fact that Walkar's family was not aware that she had died six months ago is scary...We don't want to have another Shraddha Walkar and this is the reason why the committee is being set up to ensure women in such marriages are not away from their families,'' he said.

Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi in May this year.

The GR said that the committee will be a platform for women and their families to avail â€˜counsellingâ€™ and â€˜resolve issuesâ€™. It added that the panel will have 13 members from government and non-government fields to study policies of the state and central government regarding welfare schemes and laws related to the matter. The committee will hold regular meetings with district officials and collect information of registered and unregistered inter-faith and inter-caste marriages, marriages that took place in places of worship, and marriages that took place after elopement, it said.

Meanwhile, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former state minister Jitendra Awhad said in a tweet, "What's this rubbish of a committee to check inter-caste/religion marriages? Who is govt to spy on who marries whom? In liberal Maharashtra this a retrograde, nauseating step. Which way is progressive Maharashtra heading towards. Stay away from people's private life. (sic)"

What's this rubbish of committee to check inter caste/religion marriages? Who is govt to spy on who marries whome? In liberal Maharashtra this a retrograde, nauseating step.Which way is progressive #Maharashtra heading towards. Stay away from people's pvt life. pic.twitter.com/pnjwNjE6Rt â€” Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) December 14, 2022

However, Eknath Shinde-led 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' spokesman Krishna Hegde welcomed the step. "Welcome move by Govt of Maharashtra to set up State level committee to study data of Inter-religion and Inter-caste marriages. Proactive steps taken by the Govt in the right direction," he tweeted.

Welcome move by Govt of Maharashtra to set up State level committee to study data of Inter-religion and Inter-caste marriages. Proactive steps taken by the Govt in the right direction.

Hon CM @mieknathshinde ji,

Hon Dy CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji,

Hon @DrSEShinde ji

Hon @MPLodha ji â€” Krishna Hegde (@KrishnaHegdeBSS) December 14, 2022

Last month, minister Lodha had asked the State Women's Commission to set up a special squad to identify women who married without family support and are estranged from them. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said that his government would study laws on freedom of religion, dubbed as legislations on â€˜love jihadâ€™, enacted by other states, but had not yet decided on introducing a similar law in the western state.