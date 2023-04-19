Maharashtra govt bans open-air rallies days after 14 die at Bhushan Award event

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabha Lodha said the decision has been taken after the “unfortunate disaster in Navi Mumbai and to avoid similar tragedies in future.”

Three days after 14 people died in the aftermath of an open-air event held in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabha Lodha said on Wednesday, April 19, that the government has banned all open-air public meetings/rallies between 12 noon to 5 pm. The event, at which social reformer Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari — revered as Appasaheb — was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022, was followed by the death of 14 Shri Sadasyas (followers of Dharmadhikari).

A day later, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson Kishore Tiwari had made a strong plea to the Union and state governments to come out with a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all such mega-events to prevent recurrence of such calamities with loss of precious human lives.

Mangal Prabha Lodha said the decision has been taken after the “unfortunate disaster in Navi Mumbai and to avoid similar tragedies in future.” State Congress President Nana Patole said on Wednesday that given new social media photos/videos, the government must clarify whether the deaths took place due to a stampede at the award venue. “What is the truth, and what is the government suppressing? Both the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must resign. I am appealing to Governor Ramesh Bais to sack this regime,” Patole said.

On Tuesday, April 18, Nationalist Congress Party's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar had demanded a judicial probe by a retired judge into the tragedy, and lodging culpable homicide cases against all those found guilty for the shortcomings. Pointing out that the state government had squandered Rs 13 crore for the Rs 25-lakh Maharashtra Bhushan Award, Tiwari asked Shinde-Fadnavis to give compensation of at least Rs 1 crore to the relatives of each of the deceased who hailed from very poor families. Senior leaders of other political parties including Atul Londe, Clyce Crasto, Raghunath Kuchik, Trade Unions Joint Action Committee state convenor Vishwas Utagi, NGOs, and social activists have slammed the state government for the lapses leading to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives after he gave away the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari on Sunday. “My heart is heavy with the passing of the 'Shrisadasyas' who lost their lives due to heatstroke while attending the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony held yesterday. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who are undergoing treatment,” he said.