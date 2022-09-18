‘Mahabali a myth, no such king in history’: Union Min Muraleedharan at Onam celebration

At a recent Onam celebration in Dubai, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that Mahabali was not a real king, and that history may have been ‘distorted’ during colonial rule.

news Controversy

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's statement questioning the mythical king Mahabali's association with Onam celebrations in Kerala has kicked up a row, with the CPI(M) leader and Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas alleging that the remark was not an innocent one and was aimed at creating division in society. At a recent Onam celebration at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Muraleedharan said that nobody knows how legendary king Mahabali got linked with the celebrations.

A week after Keralites cutting across caste, creed and religion celebrated Onam with fervour, Muraleedharan claimed that there was no known history of Mahabali ruling Kerala, and termed it as a myth. Muraleedharan, whose remarks have since gone viral, referred to the event’s host's remarks that Mahabali was a king who ruled Kerala. "In fact, that is a myth," Muraleedharan said. He said that there was no known history of Mahabali having ruled Kerala.

Muraleedharan further said that Onam has been there in Kerala for the last couple of centuries, and there are references of older celebrations. "But, how it got linked with Mahabali, nobody is able to find out. Because Mahabali, as per any known history, lived and ruled in the Narmada area. Narmada would be somewhere near Madhya Pradesh," Muraleedharan said. He also added that many aspects of the history might have got "distorted" during the four or five centuries of colonial rule.

"Mahabali is known to be a benevolent king and Vamanan is considered as a villain. In fact what Bhagavatam says is Vamanan gave moksha to Mahabali. That's what the original story Bhagavatam says," the minister said. He added that the sum and substance of Onam was that Keralites are fond of celebrations and have no issues in adapting celebrations and cultures from other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan hit out against Muraleedharan on Saturday and ridiculed the comments made by the Union Minister. "Since when did he become so expert in Mahabali? Was he born along with Mahabali?" Jayarajan asked.

Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas claimed that the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) was “disturbed” with the unity of Keralites during the Onam celebrations. "This statement is not an innocent one. They are disturbed with the unity seen among Keralites during the Onam celebrations. Their political agenda was not working here and hence they are coming up with such statements," Riyas told reporters.

The BJP had earlier also courted controversy when they claimed that the Onam celebration was 'Vamana Jayanthi' and not the homecoming of demon king Mahabali, which is the popular legend behind the festival. In 2016, the then BJP chief Amit Shah greeted the people of Kerala on ‘Vamana Jayanthi’. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked Shah to withdraw the statement and accused him of trying to misinterpret the festival.

Onam is a festival connected with the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality. According to folklore, envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day, which this year fell on September 8.