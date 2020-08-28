Is Mahabali exempt from quarantine in Kerala? A fun video tells you

The video made as part of a campaign called 'Run Maveli Run' has also received some criticism for the portrayal of King Mahabali.

Is the mythical King Mahabali who is said to visit Kerala during Onam exempt from quarantine. Guess not. A video made by a few animators in Kerala has a fun take on how strict Kerala is with quarantine regulations. It shows a jolly and dancing cartoon Mahabali about to enter Kerala. Mahabali is in front of a sign board which reads â€˜Welcome to Godâ€™s Own Countryâ€™ and is seen dancing away. After sometime, the video shows him sneezing loudly, which is when an ambulance lands immediately and two health workers in PPE suits appear, shaking their heads to the background score.

Mahabali is then forced into a white PPE suit and a big mask and pushed into the ambulance, possibly for a COVID-19 test and then possibly quarantine.

The light hearted video has received thousands of shares and likes on Twitter, helping spread the message that it is important to wear a mask and quarantine despite the festival season. The videoâ€™s catchy background score also adds to its appeal.

The video was made by animator Arun Pillai with Suvi Vijay of Bodhi Artville (a clothing brand), Break the chain (Kerala government's awareness initiative), Poppins and others.

However, there has been some criticism with regard to Mahabaliâ€™s portrayal. In the video, the mythical king who visits his land (Kerala) once a year during Thiruvonam is portrayed as fair skinned and wearing a Poonal (a religious thread mainly worn by Brahmins) and some users have questioned an Asura king's protrayal this way.

Mahabali, according to Hindu mythology, is a good natured asura king who ruled Kerala. Legend has it that he was performing the Ashvamedha pooja and giving away gifts when Vamana (an avatar of Vishnu) appeared before him and asked for three steps of land. When the king granted him this, Vamana transformed into Vishnuâ€™s giant Trivikrama avatar and covered the whole of earth in his first step and all of the heavens in the second step. On realising that this is none other than Lord Vishnu, the king offered his head as the third step. Popular belief is that Mahabali went to Paatal or the nether world and was allowed by Vishnu to visit his land (Kerala) once a year. That time of the year when Maveli visits Kerala came to be celebrated as Onam.

Watch the video here: