The makers of the upcoming action-drama film Maha Samudram celebrated its lead actor Sharwanand’s 37th
“From our Tale of #ImmeasurableLove Unveiling the Fierce First Look of @ImSharwanand from #
From our Tale of #ImmeasurableLove— AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) March 6, 2021
Unveiling the Fierce First Look of @ImSharwanand from #MahaSamudram #HBDSharwanand ❤️@Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel @DirAjayBhupathi @AnilSunkara1 @kishore_Atv @chaitanmusic @AKentsOfficialhttps://t.co/2lFuzrACTM pic.twitter.com/Cx4f1JGCfV
Jaanu-
From our Tale of #ImmeasurableLove— Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) March 6, 2021
Unveiling my LOOK from #MahaSamudram @Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel @DirAjayBhupathi @AnilSunkara1 @kishore_Atv @chaitanmusic @AKentsOfficialhttps://t.co/vTdLxtpLTG pic.twitter.com/1uh0TxVqYr
Sharwanand’s co-stars took to social media to share birthday wishes for him. Aditi Rao Hydari shared the poster and wished him on his birthday. “Happy birthday Sharwa... have a super year! @ImSharwanand. From our tale of #ImmeasurableLove. Unveiling the fierce first look of @ImSharwanand from #MahaSamudram (sic),” the tweet read.
Happy birthday Sharwa... have a super year! @ImSharwanand— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) March 6, 2021
From our tale of #ImmeasurableLove
Unveiling the fierce first look of @ImSharwanand from #MahaSamudram https://t.co/4Z7YJsJTzo pic.twitter.com/5rgQjaoBy9
Actor Siddharth too shared the poster and wished Sharwanand. Siddharth is making his Tollywood comeback after almost eight years with Maha Samudram. "Check out this fierce first look of Birthday Boy @ImSharwanand from our #Mahasamudram. Have the best year brother. You're going to ace it. Full power! (sic),” Siddharth tweeted.
Check out this fierce first look of Birthday Boy @ImSharwanand from our #Mahasamudram
Have the best year brother. You're going to ace it. Full power! @aditiraohydari @DirAjayBhupathi pic.twitter.com/c1WGXdmLBf— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 6, 2021
According to reports, the crew is currently shooting in Visakhapatnam, after wrapping up an important schedule in Goa. The technical crew of the movie comprises Chaitan Bharadwaj as the music composer, Anil Sunkara as the producer, who will be bankrolling the film under the banner of AK Entertainments, Raj Thota as the cinematographer and Praveen KL as the editor.
Sharwanand is also working on the Kishore Tirumala directorial Aadallu Meeku Joha