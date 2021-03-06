'Maha Samudram' makers reveal first-look poster on Sharwanand's birthday

‘Maha Samudram’ also stars Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in pivotal roles.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of the upcoming action-drama film Maha Samudram celebrated its lead actor Sharwanand’s 37th birthday on Saturday by releasing the first-look motion poster of the movie. The Ajay Bhupathi directorial features actors Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in pivotal roles.

“From our Tale of #ImmeasurableLove Unveiling the Fierce First Look of @ImSharwanand from # MahaSamudram #HBDSharwanand , ” the tweet posted by AK Entertainments read.

Jaanu­- fame actor Sharwanand also shared the poster via his social media handle. Maha Samudram is scheduled to release on August 19.

Sharwanand’s co-stars took to social media to share birthday wishes for him. Aditi Rao Hydari shared the poster and wished him on his birthday. “Happy birthday Sharwa... have a super year! @ImSharwanand. From our tale of #ImmeasurableLove. Unveiling the fierce first look of @ImSharwanand from #MahaSamudram (sic),” the tweet read.

Actor Siddharth too shared the poster and wished Sharwanand. Siddharth is making his Tollywood comeback after almost eight years with Maha Samudram. "Check out this fierce first look of Birthday Boy @ImSharwanand from our #Mahasamudram. Have the best year brother. You're going to ace it. Full power! (sic),” Siddharth tweeted.

According to reports, the crew is currently shooting in Visakhapatnam, after wrapping up an important schedule in Goa. The technical crew of the movie comprises Chaitan Bharadwaj as the music composer, Anil Sunkara as the producer, who will be bankrolling the film under the banner of AK Entertainments, Raj Thota as the cinematographer and Praveen KL as the editor.

Sharwanand is also working on the Kishore Tirumala directorial Aadallu Meeku Joha rlu, where he will be sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. He also plays the lead role in Sreekaram, which is scheduled for release on March 11.