Mafoi Pandiarajan to CV Shanmugam: 10 AIADMK ministers who faced defeat on May 2

For these 10 ministers, this election meant the end of a long run in the Legislative Assembly.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

For the AIADMK, which fought tooth and nail to retain power in Tamil Nadu, the decision of its residents to elect the DMK to power came as a blow on Sunday. With 64 seats, excluding those won by its allies, it stood far behind the DMK which single-handedly won 124 constituencies. But what came as an even bigger shock was the defeat of several of the party's ministers, who had been fielded with the hope that a strong leader could win over people's confidence.



While leaders including Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and Sengottaiyan managed to come out of their battles relatively unscathed, for 10 ministers this election meant the end of a long run in the Legislative Assembly.



D Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister

Constituency: Royapuram

After winning from this ticket four times consecutively, Jayakumar was in for a rude shock this election. He managed to win only 30% of the vote while DMK's R Murthy, a lesser known face, managed to secure over 50% of the total votes.

Benjamin, Minister for School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare

Constituency: Maduravoyal

Benjamin was defeated by DMKâ€™s Ganapathy K by over 31,721 votes, with MNM's Padmapriya coming third in this poll battle.

Mafoi Pandiarajan, Tamil language and culture minister

Constituency : Avadi

Pandiarajan, who was amongst the few rebel MLAs (after supporting O Panneerselvam in 2017) to get a ministerial berth, was trailing from the very beginning against DMK's Nasar SM in Avadi. He managed to secure only 31.57% of the votes, compared to the DMK candidate's 49.94%.

MC Sampath, Industries Minister

Constituency: Cuddalore

Sampath lost his election in Cuddalore by a margin of 5,000 votes to DMK's G Iyappan, who secured 84,563 votes. Naam Tamilar Katchi's candidate Jaladeepan, meanwhile, came third with 9490 votes.

C V Shanmugam, Law Minister

Constituency: Villupuram

DMK's Lakshmanan R won in this constituency with a vote share of close to 50%. Shanmugam was not too far behind at 42.66%, but with Naam Tamilar Katchi and Makkal Needhi Maiam also claiming votes, the minister faced defeat.

KC Veeramani, Commercial Taxes Minister

Constituency: Jolarpet

KC Veeramani of the AIADMK lost to DMKâ€™s K Devaraji by a mere 906 votes in Jolarpet after 24 rounds of counting.

VM Rajalakshmi, Adi Dravida Welfare Minister

Constituency: Sankarankovil

Poll debutant E Raja of DMK defeated Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare VM Rajalakshmi by a margin of 5,354 votes on Sunday. With this victory, DMK wrested Sankarankovil from the AIADMK, which has been in power there for over 30 years.



Vellamandi Natarajan, Tourism Minister

Constituency: Tiruchirapalli (East)

It was a thumping victory for DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj, who won 54% of the vote share while Natarajan was reduced to 23% of the total vote share.



Rajenthra Balaji, Dairy Development Minister

Constituency: Rajapalayam

The Minister lost by a margin of close to 4000 votes to DMK's Thangapandian S. The election was predicted to be a difficult one for Balaji, who was contesting from Rajapalayam for the first time.