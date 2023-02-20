Madurai metro: CMRL submits feasibility report, three things to know

The metro rail will cover a total of 31 kilometers and connect Thirumangalam with Othakadai.

news Metro

The metro project in Madurai is soon going to be a reality with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announcing that a consultant is to be appointed for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the metro project. CMRL has floated a tender looking for consultants for the project. State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), during his first budget presentation, had announced the Madurai metro project as part of several other metro rail expansions.

According to reports, Chennai Metro Rail recently submitted the feasibility report for the Metrolite system to be developed in Madurai city. Reports also said that the feasibility report was approved and tenders for a consultant would be floated soon. Those interested in bidding for the DPR can do so till March 13. Here are three things to know about the upcoming project in Madurai:

> The metro rail will cover a total of 31 kilometers and connect Thirumangalam with Othakadai. A depot for the metro rail is also to come up on a 45 acre site in Thirumangalam.

> The 20 stations planned for the metrorail project are: Thirumangalam, Kappalur Toll Plaza, Dharmathupatti, Thoppur, Thirunagar, Thirupparankundram, Pasumalai, Vasantha Nagar, Madura College, Madurai Junction railway station, Simmakkal, Keezhavasal, Therkuvasal, Goripalayam, Police Commissionerâ€™s Office, K Pudur, Mattuthavani, Uthangudi, High Court Bench and Othakadai.

> The trains are expected to have three coaches, and the train will run at a speed of 25 km per hour and the maximum speed would be 60 kmph. There will be an elevated track between Othakadai and Goripalayam, and an underground track between Goripalayam and Vasantha Nagar.