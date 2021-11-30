Madurai cop arrested for allegedly raping woman returning home from movie

The police constable allegedly stopped the woman who was going home after a movie with a friend and has also been accused of robbing from the womanâ€™s friend.

news Crime

A police constable in Tamil Naduâ€™s Madurai district has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who was returning home from the theatre on Monday night, November 3-. According to reports, Murugan, a constable working at the Thilagar Thidal police station, stopped a woman who was returning home with a friend, and allegedly sexually assaulted her

The woman, who worked in a shop in Avaniapuram, had gone for a late night show with her colleagues, to a theatre in Sellur. After the movie, she was returning home with one of the colleagues, Madurai native Mahesh, when constable Murugan stopped them. According to reports, the constable allegedly verbally abused them, questioning what the two were doing together at that hour, and asked them for money. He allegedly took Maheshâ€™s cell phone and his wallet, and asked for his ATM pin. He then sent the man off, and said that he would drop the woman home. However, instead of that, constable Murugan took the woman to a lodge and allegedly sexually assaulted her there. He then also allegedly threatened the woman that he will file a case of prostitution against her. After assaulting her, he sent her off in an auto to go back home. After this he also allegedly withdrew Rs 30,000 from Maheshâ€™s bank account using his ATM card.

The survivor tried to take her own life on Tuesday, which is when the incident came to light. The woman was hospitalised for treatment and later approached the police with a complaint. Her friend Mahesh, who was allegedly robbed by the constable as well, the police have registered a case against Murugan. According to TNIE, Murugan has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and may be suspended soon.