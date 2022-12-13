Madurai AIIMS delayed due to funding from Japanese agency: Union govt in Parliament

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that after a loan agreement for the project was signed, the cost estimate was revised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which caused a delay.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai project is taking time to be take shape because of its funding method, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday, December 9. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy had posed a questioned, asking why construction work had not begun even three years after the foundation stone was laid in January 2019. In response, the Union Health Minister said that the delay in implementation was because the project was be taken up under Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) funding through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

To a question by the DMK MP about when the project would be completed, Mansukh Mandaviya said that the project implementation period was five years and eight months, from March 2021 to October 2026. According to his response, after the foundation stone for AIIMS, Madurai was laid in January 2019, the land for the project was transferred by the state government in February 2020. After initial reports and plans were prepared, the loan agreement was signed between the governments of Japan and India in March, 2021, but the cost estimate was revised by the Japanese agency due to some additions, he said.

“Since the Cabinet approved project cost was Rs 1264 crore, and the revised cost was estimated at Rs 1977.8 crore by JICA on account of inclusion of 150 bedded Infectious Disease Block and some other additions, the Ministry constituted Revised Cost Estimate Committee (RCC) to examine the matter in detail,” he mentioned in the reply. Mandaviya added that the proposal for financial appraisal was finally approved only recently in October 2022.

The Minister mentioned that some pre-investment activity including the construction of a boundary wall is nearing completion, and the expression of interest (EoI) for hiring a project management consultant (PMC) to implement the project was completed. A request for proposal (RFP) was floated on October 25., he said.

The Minister also mentioned that MBBS classes for 50 students started in April 2022 from a temporary campus, admissions for the second batch of 50 MBBS students for the academic session 2022-23 have been announced. In February this year, the Union Health Ministry in its response to MP Thol Thirumalavan’s questionhad said that the project is estimated to be completed by October 2026.

