Madurai AIIMS delay: Estimated to cost Rs 1977 cr, but only Rs 12 cr released so far

Reacting to the low funds released towards the Madurai AIIMS, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the RTI reply exposed the lies that the BJP has allegedly been trying to peddle regarding the construction of the medical college.

The upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai has found itself in the middle of a controversy again, this time over the funds released for its construction. A Right To Information (RTI) query filed by a man named Ravi Kumar from Andhra Pradesh had sought information about new AIIMS branches sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) since 2014. The Union government’s response included a list of all AIIMS centres sanctioned under the scheme since 2014, the estimated funds required for the construction of each centre, the funds released so far and the expected date for completion of construction.

The Madurai AIIMS ranked among the lowest on the list, provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The establishment of AIIMS Madurai was expected to cost Rs 1,977.8 crore, but only Rs 12.35 crore have been released so far. The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the construction is yet to begin on full scale. Although the deadline for the completion of the project is October 2026, the funds released for AIIMS Madurai are extremely low compared to other branches in similar stages of completion. For instance, AIIMS Awantipora in Kashmir has received Rs 713 crore (out of Rs 1828 crore estimated cost), despite its deadline for completion being September 2025. Among the AIIMS branches that are yet to be completed, the one at Vijayapur in Jammu has had the highest funds released so far – Rs 1100.78 crore.

Reacting to the status of release of funds, Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the RTI response exposed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s lies regarding the construction. The AIIMS Madurai construction site falls under his constituency in Virudhunagar. He added, “The fact that no work has been done other than laying the foundation stone at Thoppur for the AIIMS is very reprehensible. The information from this RTI has once again shown that the Modi government has cheated the Tamil people.”

Su Venkatesan, Congress MP from Madurai, also reacted to the information revealed by the RTI response. He said, “Only Rs 12 crore have been allocated for the Madurai AIIMS and this was a reply to an RTI. If we had raised the same question, minister [without referring to anyone in particular] would have been extremely angry. They would have branded us ‘private college agents’.”

In September 2022, BJP’s national president JP Nadda had said at an event in Madurai that Rs 1264 crore have been allotted for the upcoming AIIMS in the city and that 95% of the work had already been completed. To fact-check his claims, Manickam Tagore and Su Venkatesan visited the construction site and discovered that it was empty. They left a signboard in protest that said, “Where is the 95% completed AIIMS?”