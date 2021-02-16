Madras HC suggests Anna Uni can admit MTech students on state reservation policy

The suggestion came on a case against Anna University for cancelling two centrally-funded MTech programmes.

The Madras High Court has suggested Anna University and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to consider admitting students to the two Union Government-funded MTech programmes based on the state governmentâ€™s reservation policy for the current year 2020-21. The court added that the central reservation quota to the two programmes can be followed next year, 2021-22.

The courtâ€™s suggestion came on a petition filed by two MTech aspirants, who dragged Anna University to court after it cancelled two MTech programmes -- MTech Biotechnology and MTech Computational biology -- due to lack of funds. The dearth in funds for the two programmes happened due to a conflict in the reservation policy to be followed while admitting the students for these programmes. Since the two programmes are funded by the Union Governmentâ€™s Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Union Government insisted that the central reservation policy of 49.5% be followed while admitting students. However, Anna University contended that since it is conducting the admission process to the two programmes, it will have to follow the state governmentâ€™s reservation policy of 69%. Displeased with the stance of the university, the DBT refused to fund the programmes for the academic year 2020-21, thus forcing Anna University to cancel the intake for the current academic year. The case is being heard by a bench consisting of Justice B Pugalendhi.

On Tuesday, Justice Pugalendhi questioned how the concerned respondents are going to find a solution to this issue which concerns the welfare of several students. He also asked what are the ways to ensure that the programme is continued this year. Opining that the University and AICTE can consider conducting admissions based on state governments reservation policy for the current year, the judge said that the parties can take a call on conducting admissions on central reservation policy in the next year.

Directing all relevant parties to respond to this suggestion and on ways to start the admission process, the judge posted the case to February 18 for the next hearing.

