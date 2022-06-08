Madras HC stays three defamation cases against NGO Arappor Iyakkam

The suits were filed after the NGO alleged corruption in certain tenders and accused former AIADMK minister SP Velumani of favouritism.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, June 7, stayed three defamation suits moved against Chennai-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam, by close aides of former Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani, who belongs to the opposition AIADMK. A division bench of Justice Sunder Mohan and Justice M Duraiswamy was hearing the pleas, which sought Rs 3 crore from the NGO in damages, for levelling allegations of corruption against them.

SP Velumani has been accused of favouritism in a tender-bid for 400 steel bus shelters to be constructed in Chennai that was floated in 2015. The NGO has pointed out that three particular companies were favoured — Shine Outdoor Advertising Pvt Ltd., Skyrams Pvt Ltd. and Fine Arts Communicators. All three companies, Arappor Iyakkam said, were registered under the same address — an office in Nungambakkam, Chennai.

The Times of India reported that the suits seeking damages cited a social media post and a press meet held by the NGO in 2018. The NGO's counsel had contended that a suit for libel must be instituted within one year, but was instead filed only in 2021, three years after the incident.

Jayaraman, founder of Arappor Iyakkam had told TNM in March this year, that the three companies were started only days before the tender process began. “In the later part of 2019, we started looking at the balance sheets of these companies, what turnover they have and we found they had been registered only 15 days before the tender process began. When we looked at the shareholders and the directors, they were the same,” he had said.

In August last year, a case was registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against Velumani, over the award of tenders in the Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations. Investigation officials had alleged that the turnover of 10 companies saw massive growth in a span of a few years when he was a minister.

