Madras HC stays single bench order restraining Patanjali from using â€˜Coronilâ€™

The Madras High Court, while staying the single bench order, has adjourned the case for two weeks.

The Madras High Court has temporarily revoked the single bench order restraining the use of the trademark Coronil by Patanjali for selling immunity-boosting tablets and the Rs 10 lakh fine imposed for commercially exploiting people. Patanjali can now use the word for the next two weeks.

On Friday, the case by Patanjali challenging the August 6 order of the single judge order restraining the company from using the name, came up for hearing before Justice R Subbaiah and Justice Saravanan in the Madras High Court. The bench suspended the single judge bench order for two weeks.

A case was registered against Patanjali by Chennai based Arudra Engineers Private Limited, since they received the trademark for Coronil-213SPL and Coronil-92B for the industrial cleaning chemical produced by them, more than two decades back. The company has trademark for the name till 2027.

The petitioner contended that Patanjali and Divya Yoga Mandir have advertised Coronil medicines because of which he has been incurring loss. He also said that Patanjali was using the trade symbol of their company without permission.

The case came up hearing on August 6 where a single judge bench of Justice Karthikeyan stayed Patanjali from using Coronil since they started producing the immunity booster under the name without checking if there was any registered product under the name. The High Court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Patanjali for claiming to have a cure for coronavirus and using the fear of people for business.

The counsel arguing for Patanjali on Friday said that there are six companies using the name â€˜Coronaâ€™ and when medical companies have not registered a case against them, the single benchâ€™s order based on the claim of the automobile company should be stayed.

The High Court, while staying the single bench order, has adjourned the case for two weeks.