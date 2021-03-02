The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the release of Selvaraghavan's movie Nenjam Marappathillai, which was scheduled for release on March 5. The court stayed the release while hearing a plea filed by M/s Radiance Media Pvt Ltd.

The case came up for hearing before Justice PT Asha on Tuesday. During the hearing, the petitioner Radiance Media submitted that Escape Artists Motion Pictures, the producer, was planning for the release without paying off the loan which they received from their company during the release of Ennai Nokki Payum Thotta.

Hence, the petitioner sought the court to order a stay for the release of the movie till the production house pays the remaining money along with the interest amount.

Following this, Justice PT Asha ordered a stay on the release of the movie.

The production works for Nenjam Marappathillai began in January 2016 and the shooting was completed in June that year. However, the movie hit several bottlenecks, beginning with the implementation of Goods and Services Tax which led to several films being postponed. The movie also faced several blockades due to production issues. On February 8, the team finally announced that the movie will be released on March 5 this year. Taking to social media, Selvaraghavan said, “Thank you all for your patience #நெஞ்சம்மறப்பதில்லை ( Nenjam Marappathillai) from March 5 in Theaters.”

Rockfort Entertainment also bagged the rights for the film release. The horror-film stars SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha. The music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The lead actor SJ Suryah said, “I believed in one thing that god has a right plan for this movie thank you god, my mom, my dad. Thanks to Madan, Selvaraghavan and my fans too for showing and giving unshakable love and support.”

However, the stay, especially after the commencement of ticket booking for the film, has left the fans of the actors and the director disappointed.