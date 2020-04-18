Madras HC staff tests positive for COVID-19, others undergo swab test

According to sources, the staff member was in the court on Thursday for a hearing along with the Advocate General (AG) and the Government Pleader (GP).

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A staff member of a lawyer who works in the Madras High Court, according to multiple sources, tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member was in the court on Thursday for a hearing along with the Advocate General (AG) and the Government Pleader (GP).

After the staff was confirmed to have COVID-19, a few others who attended court that day were asked to undergo swab tests for the coronavirus. On Saturday, a team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) had visited the court and had a meeting with judges of the court. The health workers then sanitised the court hall in which the staff member was present and the chambers of the two Justices who had sat for hearing last week.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court also released a notification suspending the summer vacation of the court. “Due to the extraordinary situation that has emerged on account of the spread of the Corona Virus Pandemic and in view of the limited nature of functioning of the High Court due to lockdown in the State of Tamil Nadu as a result of Corona Virus Pandemic and in order to ensure full and effective functioning of the High Court, the Summer vacation of the High Court of Madras and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Madurai, from the 1st of May, 2020 to 31st of May, 2020 stands postponed sine die subject to any decision being taken in future,” read the notification. Thus the courts will function normally starting May 1.

As of Saturday, Tamil Nadu recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,372 across the state. 82 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, making the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu to 365. The number of persons who died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals is 15.