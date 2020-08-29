Madras HC seeks report on rehabilitation of TNSCB tenants, measures to control crime

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Director General of Police, Secretary of Social Welfare Department and Education Department to file a status report on the steps taken by the state government to rehabilitate persons resettled in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements. The High Court questioned whether certain crimes, including drug peddling, are higher in resettlement areas like Kannagi Nagar, Perumbakkam, Thuraipakkam, Pallikaranai and Semmancheri due to the loss of jobs.

On Friday, a case was filed challenging the charges slapped under Goondas Act against Velangangi of Kannagi Nagar for alleged involvement in peddling drugs, came up for hearing. The petitioner, Saranya, Velangangiâ€™s daughter, pleaded with the court to revoke charges against her mother.

The case was heard by Justice Kirubakaran and Justice Velumani. The bench, citing that the decision on the plea challenging the act was delayed, revoked Goondas act against Velankanni.

The High Court, however, found that the residents of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board were relocated 20-22 kilometres away from the city and observed that people deprived of a livelihood may have been lured into a life of crime.

The Bench also sought to know the reasons behind peopleâ€™s involvement in the crimes.

The court also sought to know the number of people imprisoned and booked under Goondas Act and the number of cases filed under the Tamil Nadu Narcotics Drug Rules, 1985. The Bench told the Tamil Nadu DGP, Social Welfare Department secretary and Education Department to file a status report in two weeks.