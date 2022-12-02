Madras HC restrains NGO Arappor Iyakkam from making defamatory statements about EPS

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy granted the injunction while allowing an application arising out of a civil suit filed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

news Court

Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Arappor Iyakkam was restrained by the Madras High Court on Friday, December 2, from making defamatory statements against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy granted the injunction while allowing an application arising out of a civil suit from Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, in a matter relating to the floating of tenders to the tune of Rs 692 crore for laying highways in the state.

While the application sought to restrain Arappor Iyakkam, its convenor, and joint convenor from making any statements against EPS, the suit also prayed for a direction to them to pay Rs 1.10 crore to him towards damages. Justice Ramaswamy pointed out that as on date, the complaint lodged by the NGO before the state Vigilance department had not been registered as there was no sufficient material available to substantiate the allegations made therein.

Making defamatory statements on social media, causing disrepute to or defaming the applicant (EPS), could be construed as a deliberate act on the part of the organisation, the HC said. “Right to free speech does not give an individual the right to defame others. The citizens have a correlative duty of not interfering with the liberty of other individuals, since everybody has a right to reputation and right to live with dignity. It was well settled that in a democratic set up, no one had the right to disparage the reputation of another,” the judge said.

“This court, prima facie, is satisfied that the statements made by the respondents (Arappor Iyakkam and its office-bearers) are defamatory in nature and uploading the same on social media was a deliberate and intentional act to defame the dignity and reputation of the applicant in order to demoralise him,” the judge said.

The court said it felt it would be appropriate to restrain the respondents from making further such derogatory statements by way of interim injunction. “Since this court arrived at the above conclusion, there is no need to refer to other citations relied upon by the parties,” the judge said.

“The respondents and their men shall not in any manner release, circulate, publish or indulge in making any kind of accusations/ insinuations/ allegations/ circulation/ uploading of articles/ letters/ correspondence and/or giving press interviews and/or post any items, messages on social media,” the judge added.