Madras HC reserves verdict on EPS plea challenging nullification of GC meeting

The court on August 17 ordered the AIADMK to hold a fresh General Council meeting, and stayed resolutions of the previous meeting where the partyâ€™s dual leadership structure was struck down.

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, August 25, reserved its judgment on the appeals from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) challenging the orders of a single judge, which among other things nullified the July 11 general council (GC) meeting of the party. The bench directed both EPS and O Panneerselvam to maintain status quo as of June 23, 2022. The General Council members had voted to expel OPS from the AIADMK during the June 23 meeting, and on July 11, a handful of leaders backing OPS were also expelled.

The bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan reserved the orders after listening to the extensive arguments advanced by a battery of senior counsel for both the parties. At the outset, the bench told the senior counsel for both the parties to complete their arguments in an hour, each. Senior advocates Vijay Narayan, Ariyama Sundaram and CS Vaidyanathan appeared for EPS' side and found loopholes in the orders of the single judge. Guru Krishnakumar and P H Arvind Pandian, representing Panneerselvam and advocate Sriram for GC member P Vairamuthu, argued in support of the orders of Justice G Jayachandran.

After directing the respective parties to file their written arguments, the judges reserved their orders at the end of the afternoon session. EPS had preferred the appeal against Justice Jayachandran's order declaring as invalid the July 11 GC meet and the decisions therein, besides directing status quo as on June 23. The July 11 meeting of the AIADMK had expelled Panneerselvam and some of his supporters and picked EPS as the interim general secretary, amid a leadership row and calls for a single leadership in favour of Palaniswami.

The Madras High Court on August 17 ordered the AIADMK to hold a fresh General Council meeting, and stayed resolutions taken in the previous meeting where dual leadership structure was struck down by the party. The dispute within the AIADMK was brought back into focus on June 15, when senior party leader and former Minister D Jayakumar put forth the demand of unitary leadership. This would mean that the dual-leadership structure of AIADMK, where OPS and EPS were leading it as Coordinator and Joint Coordinator, respectively that existed till then had to be abolished.