Madras HC refuses anticipatory bail to woman lawyer who abused traffic police

he woman lawyer was caught on camera abusing and threatening policemen after the latter stopped the car, which the lawyer’s daughter was driving, in Chennai on June 6.

The Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman lawyer who was caught on camera abusing and threatening policemen after the latter stopped the car, which the lawyer’s daughter was driving, in Chennai on June 6. The judge, however, granted advance bail to the lawyer’s daughter observing that she merely picked a quarrel with the police when she was stopped.

Judge M Dhandapani, while denying bail to the woman lawyer, also initiated contempt proceedings against another lawyer R Krishnamoorthy, who accused the judge of working in favour of the police.

As per reports, traffic personnel stopped the car for vehicle and e-pass checks in Chetpet at 7:45 am on Sunday, June 6. Preethi Rajan, a fourth year law student, who was driving the car, was reportedly found violating the COVID-19 lockdown norms, such as carrying a mandatory e-pass while traveling.

When the traffic police questioned Preethi, she claimed that she was on her way to the beach to purchase fish and did not have an e-pass. This prompted the personnel to register a case and issue e-challan, according to the complaint filed by one of the traffic policemen at the incident.

“Subsequently, Preethi telephoned her mother Tanuja Kanthulla about the incident, who arrived at the spot within minutes and allegedly started hurling abuses at the traffic police and threw the challan.”

The complaint also added, “Tanuja, who claimed to be a lawyer, accused and threatened the traffic police of stripping their uniform and of dire consequences.” The video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, judge Dhandapani on Friday, expressing his dismay at the behaviour of the lawyer and refusing to show leniency towards her said, “The whole act of Tanuja Rajan alias Tanuja Kanthulla has not only portrayed the legal fraternity in bad light in front of the public, but it is also a clear misuse of her position and professional privilege as an advocate to further her cause, which is impermissible.”

The judge added, “The court cannot be a mute spectator to such an act. Showing any leniency would be nothing but cutting the very branch on which the judiciary is sitting. It will further paint a bad light in the eyes of the general public who have been witness to one of the bitterest incidents.”

On granting advance bail to Preeti, the judge opined that it was common for anyone to pick a quarrel with policemen in such incidents. "Preeti is being granted bail considering the fact that she is a student and her career might be ruined due to a criminal case.”

Later, a suo motu contempt of court proceeding was initiated by the judge against lawyer Krishnamoorthy for having circulated an audio message in the social media casting aspersions on the judge.