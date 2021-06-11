Madras HC orders TN govt to conduct study on actual number of COVID-19 deaths

The court ordered revision of certificates even if the patient with comorbidities is found to have died due to COVID-19.

news Court

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to frame and implement an effective policy that will ensure that the cause of deaths related to COVID-19 are properly accounted for and mentioned in the official document such as death certificates.

The court also ordered the government to comply with the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) along with other parameters framed as per international standards so that the beneficiaries can avail for government schemes without any hindrance. The court taking notice of the petition said that all over the country there are grievances that not all the deaths caused by the pandemic may have been appropriately recorded.

Further as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, there are reports that unless the patient is declared positive for the coronavirus, the deaths would not be recorded due to COVID-19, said the judges of the court.

Meanwhile the court order accessed by TNM said, “Major concern is about the families that might miss the COVID-19 death compensation if the actual reason is not mentioned in the death certificate. Further, accurate reporting and recording deaths will help in studying the pandemic more clearly.”

The court also mentioned that if the patient suffering from other ailments died of heart attack, it is important to appropriate the underlying reason for the heart attack. The same goes for the deaths triggered by COVID-19, even if the patient suffered from co-morbidities.

Hence to report the actual number of COVID-19 related deaths in Tamil Nadu, the court ordered a specialised team to conduct a study. And if necessary, the government is ordered to revise the already issued death certificates, so that the family can avail compensations from both state and union government.

The court has ordered the government to submit the report on June 28 so that the response from the Union Government is also sought on the matter.