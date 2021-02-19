The Madras High Court on Friday ruled that the admissions to the centrally-funded MTech programmes (Biotechnology and Computational biology) in Anna University shall be conducted for the academic year 2020-21 under the 49.5% reservation policy followed by the Union government. The issue reached the court when a few MTech aspirants sought an order against the cancellation of the intake of students for the two programmes in 2020-21, due to the state governmentâ€™s insistence to follow the 69% reservation policy followed by the state of Tamil Nadu.

A bench consisting Justice B Pugalendhi ordered that Anna University shall resume the two programmes funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) of the Union Government, and the reservation policy to be followed shall be the Union governmentâ€™s policy of 49.5%. The judge pointed out that several universities have entered into a signed agreement with the Union government to follow the central reservation policy if they had to receive funds for certain programmes. He ruled that Anna University cannot legally resort to admitting students based on the state governmentâ€™s reservation policy. When the state government pointed out that Anna University cannot conduct the administration process if the central reservation must be followed, the judge ordered the Union government itself to take over the admission process and resume the two programmes in Anna University.

The two programmes admit around 45 students every year with a monthly stipend, and the admission to the two programmes is usually conducted by the Union government. However, in 2020-21, the Union government handed over the responsibility of conducting admissions to Anna University, after which the question of which reservation quota to be followed arose. When the Madras High Court asked the university and AICTE to consider the lives of the 45 students who are aggrieved by the stand-off, Anna University offered to admit nine extra students to fulfill the state quota. However, it highlighted that these nine students will not be provided the stipend. The AICTE, however, was firm about the admissions and said that it cannot approve the intake at present, since a Supreme Court order had mandated that the admissions be made final by December 31.

