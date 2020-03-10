Madras HC grants interim stay on fresh Nadigar Sangam election

The stay means the fresh polls ordered by Justice Kalyanasundaram will not be held.

Flix Nadigar Sangam

The South Indian Artistes’ Association aka Nadigar Sangam election has been shrouded in controversy since the time it was first announced. While a single Justice bench had set aside the 2019 elections and called for a fresh one, things have changed again with a new directive issued on Tuesday.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on an order passed by a single Justice bench that had ordered fresh elections to be held for the Nadigar Sangam. The interim stay means the fresh polls ordered by Justice Kalyanasundaram on January 24 will not be held.

The latest order comes from a division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court.

About a month ago, former Nadigar Sangam General Secretary Vishal had filed a petition with the Madras HC challenging Justice Kalyanasundaram’s order. In his verdict, Justice Kalyanasundaram had observed that the Nadigar Sangam election, which was held on June 23, 2019, was announced after the end of the incumbent officer-bearers’ term and was therefore not valid. Retired High Court Judge B Gokuldoss was appointed to oversee the fresh elections.

In his petition, Vishal had pointed out that several associations in the state were functioning without an election being held for a long time. The Nadigar Sangam elections too were given a miss in the past, he stated, alleging that the government was being one-sided in this issue.

Justice Kalyanasundaram’s order included 10 directions of which seven have now been stayed with the new Madras HC order. The stayed directions include preparation of fresh voter list, issue of fresh election notification, the appointment of election officer and a deadline of completing the elections within three months.

The appointment of the election officer, his renumeration, and the appointment of a special officer to discharge Sangam duties until new office-bearers take charge have been excluded from the new order. As for the previously held election that was set aside by Justice Kalyanasundaram, the case is still pending and it remains to be seen if the votes will be counted or not.

The Nadigar Sangam elections, which took place on June 23 last year after a delay of more than 8 months, recorded 1,604 votes out of a total of 3,171 votes in the union. The votes registered, however, were not counted.