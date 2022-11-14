Madras HC gives CMC Vellore two weeks to submit report on ragging allegations

Seven students at CMC Vellore were suspended after they allegedly repeatedly ragged first-year students at the institute.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the allegations of repeated ragging in Tamil Naduâ€™s Christian Medical College (CMC), the Madras High Court on Monday, November 14, directed the institution to submit an inquiry report in two weeks. The well-known institute, located in Vellore district, came under wide-spread criticism after screenshots and videos surfaced on social media earlier in November, describing shocking instances of ragging on campus. According to first-year students at CMC, they were repeatedly subjected to physical, sexual and mental abuse by third-year students.

On Wednesday, November 9, CMC director Dr Vikram Mathews informed the media that seven students have been suspended in connection with the ragging allegations submitted via an anonymous letter to the college administration. He said that an internal inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the matter, and that the collegeâ€™s anti-ragging centre is also helping the investigation. A complaint has also been registered at the Bagayam Kovil police station under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997 against the seven suspended students.

The lawyer representing CMC also informed the Madras High Court that if the allegations against the senior students are proved to be true, they would be expelled from the college. The judges, Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, during the hearing, expressed displeasure with the college, asking whose responsibility it was to take preventive measures against ragging in a premiere institute like CMC. The judges also questioned why college administrations are unable to prevent incidents of ragging despite the existence of a legal framework, further adding that anti-ragging cells were only there for name-sake in colleges.

A Reddit post, now deleted, brought the allegations of ragging at CMC Vellore to light. In it, the student said that at the Junior Mr Menâ€™s Hostel competition held on October 9, freshers were forced to display themselves in their underwear in the presence of the warden, deputy warden, and some doctors who acted as the judges. According to the allegations, the ragging included various forced acts called â€˜buzzingâ€™, a term used to refer to hitting freshers in the testicles with bottles and hockey sticks, while â€˜tuningâ€™ was the practice of pinching nipples until they bled profusely and caused serious injury. Another form of ragging the post described was â€˜Jupiter watchâ€™, in which freshers were taken to the top-most level of the hostel and held upside down by their legs.

