Madras HC directs TN govt to punish cops who harass LGBTQ+ people

Justice Venkatesh said that despite his landmark June 7 order, members of the LGBTQI+ community continue to face harassment by the police.

news Law

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to amend rules in order to take action against police personnel who harass people from the LGBTQIA+ community or those belonging to NGOs supporting them. Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued the direction on Wednesday, September 1, after expressing disappointment over complaints of police harassing members of the community and the NGOs.

Justice Venkatesh said that he had issued comprehensive directions on June 7 to various stakeholders, including the state government, to provide counselling, monetary support, legal assistance and protection to the LGBTQIA+ community, who face serious discrimination in society. He said that despite the issuance of such a directive, there were no marked changes. He also said that his June 7 order to hold a sensitisation programme for the police personnel on the issue was not followed.

The HC judge said that the sensitisation programme must be conducted by persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community or NGO members who are involved in protecting and looking after their welfare. The judge asked Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram to direct the authorities concerned to be more proactive on the issue. He also said that Tamil Nadu has made several progressive reforms, but he could not understand why members of the LGBTQIA+ community continue to face harassment at the hands of the police.

Coming down heavily on the media for 'insensitive' reporting about the members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Justice Venkatesh said, "The reportage of the most intimate and personal aspects of an individual's identity by the contemporary vernacular media is deeply problematic.”

Read: In historic order, Madras HC gives guidelines against discrimination of LGBTQI+ people

The court, however, observed that it reposes confidence in the press and urges it to show more sensitivity while reporting such issues.“It not only reflects the pre-existing harmful stigmatisation of the society, but also perpetuates it. Stigmatising inaccurate and inherently unscientific terms like ' man turned into a woman' or a 'woman turned into a man' are based on queerphobia and cannot be tolerated or entertained any further. It is high time journalists stick to sensitive and inclusive terms on the gender spectrum," he added.