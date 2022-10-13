Madras HC calls for regulation of YouTube tutorials on banned video games

The Madurai Bench has directed the state and Union government to submit a report on how to prevent players from accessing games that have been banned.

news Court

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday, October 13, initiated suo moto proceedings against online games and YouTube channels that help players install banned video games like PUBG and Garena Free Fire. The Madurai Bench has directed the state and Union government to submit a report on how to prevent players from accessing games that have been banned. The petition filed on behalf of the Madurai Bench said that it has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) asking for the regulation of these games and to ensure that youngsters do not waste their time online playing these games. A bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathaya Narayana Prasad heard the petition.

The petition said, “The future of this country is in the hands of youngsters. For the progress of the country, it is essential that the younger generation is physically, mentally and socially competent.” It added that the “younger generation is not developing themselves to be more competent but is wasting their time playing these games and spending time on social media”. The petition also added that it was necessary to regulate Virtual Private Networks (VPN) which enable players to download and play games that have been banned in the country. Apart from that, the petition emphasised the need to keep a check on YouTube channels that provide tutorials on how to surpass the ban on certain games and continue playing them.

“There must be awareness programmes in schools and colleges that discourage students from playing games that have been banned by the government,” the petition added.

The bench observed, “Addiction to online games like PUBG and Free Fire has a major impact on the younger generation. Technological development cannot be restricted but youngsters should ensure that they are used in the appropriate manner.” It also directed the union and the state government to file a report with ample evidence on how to restrict the access of banned games. The case would be next heard on October 27.