Madras HC asks police to refrain from harassing people called for questioning

The court said that it would “not turn a blind eye to instances of harassment by the police under the guise of enquiry or investigation that were brought to its notice.”

The Madras High Court, on April 26, has issued a set of guidelines to police officers with regard to the procedures to be followed while making an arrest or summoning a person. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira made the recommendation while hearing a petition filed by P Vijayalakshmi, who sought directions from the court to the police not to harass the petitioner or her family members.

Stating that the court would “not turn a blind eye to instances of harassment by the police under the guise of enquiry or investigation that were brought to its notice,” it observed that “the term 'harassment' by itself has a very wide meaning and hence, what could be harassment to the petitioner may not be the same to the police officer.”

Making these observations, the court issued guidelines. The police have been asked to summon any person through a “written summon mentioning the CSR number, date of complaint and the name of the complainant”. The police is also asked to specify the date and time for appearing for the enquiry/investigation.

Further, the minutes of the enquiry should be recorded in the station diary, and the police officer should refrain himself or herself from harassing persons called upon for enquiry.

On May 3, Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu directed the police personnel not to detain suspects at night in police custody. This move comes after the death of Vignesh in Chennai and Thangamani in Virudhunagar.

Vignesh was taken into custody by the police at night on April 18 along with another person Suresh for allegedly possessing weapons and ganja. According to the police, Vignesh suffered seizures while they were giving him breakfast on the morning of April 19 and subsequently he died on his way to a hospital.

In a similar incident, Thangamani (43) of the Mala Kuravar (SC) community was taken into custody by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the Tamil Nadu police on April 26 on charges that he was in possession of illicit liquor and that he was brewing liquor illegally. According to the police, he was remanded to judicial custody but he had seizures in the sub-jail and died. The family alleged that Thangamani was subjected to extreme torture by the police. On investigation, four personnel of the PEW including Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan, Inspector Nirmala, and constables Jayachandran and Jayakumar were suspended.

The family of Vignesh alleged that police personnel had paid them Rs 1 lakh to remain quiet but later they returned the money and are cooperating with the investigation.

The Chennai police commissioner's office, in a statement, said that Sub-Inspector Puzham Perumal of Greater Chennai Police Control room, constable Ponraj, and Home Guard Deepak were suspended and put on the waitlist.

The CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police has commenced investigation into the two incidents after the Chief Minister announced in the state Assembly that a detailed investigation will be carried out into the two deaths. There was a major uproar in the Assembly with the opposition AIADMK and the BJP demanding an immediate inquiry and arrest of the erring police officers and seeking an answer from Chief Minister Stalin who is also in charge of the home department. The legislators have also demanded a response from the DGP regarding the custodial deaths.