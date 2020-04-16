Madras HC allows volunteers, NGOs and trusts provide relief in TN

The state government had earlier said that volunteers, NGOs and charitable trusts should route their relief work through district administration only.

Coronavirus Relief

The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed members of political parties, volunteers, NGOs and charitable organisations to extend help and carry out relief work for the needy, subject to conditions. The High Court ruled that the volunteers should inform the police officials 48 hours prior to the distribution of the relief materials, but need not get permission for volunteer work.

The court’s decision was pronounced when a case filed by DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi came up for hearing before Subbiah and Pongiappan on Thursday. According to the high court’s order, only three members on behalf of the political parties would be allowed to distribute relief material.

The DMK had moved court after a press release issued by the state government prohibited distribution of COVID-19 relief materials by political parties, charitable organisations and volunteers. This, the state government said, was to contain the spread of COVID-19 and enforce social distancing norms.

After the DMK challenged the release, the state government clarified the statement by issuing another release which said that the volunteers could extend their help by joining hands with the district administration, and routing their relief material through the administration.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, the High Court granted the state government time till Thursday to file its counter affidavit. In the counter filed by J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, on the behalf of the state government, he said that considering the spread of false information based on incorrect understanding of the government's press release, the petition should be dismissed for spreading false information.

Welcoming the high court’s order, DMK President MK Stalin said, “The HC order is the victory for DMK’s good intentions and helping tendency. At least after this I believe the AIADMK will help the poor and deprived people during this pandemic without portraying itself in the forefront for political gains. I think it will leave the actions taken against the starving people.” Stalin also urged the DMK party workers to help the needy by adhering to the High Court order.