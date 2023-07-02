Madras HC advocates write to President Murmu seeking recall of TN Governor RN Ravi

A group of advocates from the Madras High Court has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu to recall Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. The advocates, in the letter, informed the President that recalling the Governor would improve the law and order situation in the state as envisaged by the Constitution.

The letter said that the Governor had dismissed Minister Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering, unconstitutionally. The dismissal is currently paused as the Governor issued another statement later saying that he has been advised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consult the Attorney General. In the statement, RN Ravi added that the dismissal order would be in “abeyance” till further communication from him.

In their letter, the advocates also mentioned that the Governor was trying to project himself as an alternate power centre to the elected government, which was not good. They mentioned that under Article 164(1) of the Constitution, the Governor could not act on his own discretion and added that he was bound to act according to the advice of the Chief Minister.

The letter also stated that the Governor dismissing Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers was an absolute violation of Articles 163 and 164 of the Constitution.

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Governor and the Stalin government have been on a confrontationist path, often resulting in public spats.

