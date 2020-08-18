Madhya Pradesh to earmark govt jobs exclusively for local residents

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that necessary legal provisions will be made to provide jobs to the local people.

news Employment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that jobs under the state government will be made exclusive for people from Madhya Pradesh only.

In a video statement, Shivraj Chouhan said that necessary legal provisions will be made to provide jobs to local people. The resources of the state are meant for the residents of the state only, he further added.

"The state government has taken an important decision that government jobs will be given to youths of Madhya Pradesh. We are making necessary legal provisions for this. The resources of Madhya Pradesh are meant for children of the state," said Chouhan in the video statement.

However, there is no elaboration with regards to the proposed legal provisions.

As per PTI reports, Shivraj Chouhan, in his Independence Day speech had stated that a preference would be given to locals in government jobs. He also went on to add that his government is set to devise a mechanism to ensure employment to the youth on the basis of their Class 10 and 12 marksheets.

Taking to Twitter, the MP Chief Minister encouraged children of the state to study hard. In his tweet, he mentioned that it was his dream that the locals should join state services and thereby improve the future of the state.

This is not the first instance where such an announcement has been made. Previously, during his tenure, former Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath had made a similar announcement about job reservation for local people. The then Chief Minister, in July last year, had said that his government would reserve 70 percent of jobs in the industrial units for the locals of MP.

This decision taken by Chouhan has received mixed responses. On one hand, the MP CM has been hailed for this call while on the other hand, however, he has also been urged to reconsider the decision so that those who migrate into the state are not denied work opportunities.



