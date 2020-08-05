Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recovers from COVID-19

CM Chouhan was hospitalised for 11 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was under treatment for COVID-19, was discharged from a hospital in Bihar after recovery. CM Chouhan had been hospitalised for 11 days. Doctors have advised Chouhan to remain under home quarantine and to self-monitor his health for a week.

Chouhan, 61, who tested COVID-19 positive on July 25, had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection. He also added that he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returned with a negative result.

After being discharged, CM Chouhan took to twitter to urge citizens to get tested if they showed symptoms of COVID-19. He also addressed the media after being discharged from the hospital.

“If the symptoms occur, get a test done immediately and then get treatment. I appeal to the people of the state that not only does the infection spread, we have to pay attention to it. Apply mask, keep two yards and keep hands clean, we will avoid it,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is still under treatment. It was on Sunday that Amit Shah tested positive for the disease. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Amit Shah was the first union minister to be found with the disease.

Read: Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive for the disease. He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. CM Yediyurappa also tweeted about testing positive.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tested positive for the coronavirus. It was on Tuesday he was found to have COVID-19.

In Tamil Nadu, Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for the disease on Sunday. On Monday, Karnataka MLA Karthi Chidambaram, also the son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, was found to have the disease.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had COVID-19, passed away while being under treatment on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)