Lucknow court rejects Siddique Kappan bail plea in money laundering case

Special Judge of Enforcement Directorate (ED) matters Sanjay Shankar Pandey observed that the offence was “serious in nature” and hence, Kappan was not entitled to bail at this stage.

A Lucknow court on Monday, October 31, rejected the bail plea of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan in a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case. Passing the order, Special Judge of Enforcement Directorate (ED) matters Sanjay Shankar Pandey observed that the offence was “serious in nature” and hence, Kappan was not entitled to bail at this stage. The court had reserved its order in the matter on October 12.

Kappan was arrested along with three others on October 6, 2020 while they were on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gangrape and killing of a Dalit woman by dominant caste men. He has been in jail since then. Police had initially booked the journalist for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with the Mathura police accusing him of having links with the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Subsequently, the ED also lodged a case against him under the anti-money laundering law, on charges of allegedly obtaining money from a foreign country illegally and utilising the same for “acts against the interest of the nation”.

After spending nearly two years in jail, Kappan was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the UAPA case on September 9. The Supreme Court, while granting him bail, said that the UP government had not been able to prove that there was anything provocative in the documents found in the car in which he was travelling to Hathras. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, said that every person has the right to free expression. “He is trying to show that the victim needs justice and raise a common voice. Is that a crime in the eyes of the law?” CJI Lalit said, when the UP government said that the documents talked about ‘how to protect from riots’.

The Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit, Justice Ravindra Bhat and Justice PS Narasimha ordered Kappan to remain in Delhi for six weeks and appear before a police station. After six weeks, he can relocate to his home in Kerala and report to the local police station there. Siddique has been asked to surrender his passport before his release. The Supreme Court has also restrained Siddique from getting in touch with any of the persons connected with the case.

