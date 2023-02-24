Lucknow-based cricketer duped of Rs 5 lakh for getting IPL break

The victim said he was trapped in a deal of Rs 5 lakhs to play for a state and then make it to the IPL.

Lucknow-based cricketer Abhilekh Singh has been duped of Rs 5 lakhs on the pretext of helping him get a break in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The victim has lodged a complaint with the Gautam Palli police after meeting senior police officials. Abhilekh, who graduated from a sports college in Lucknow, said in the First Information Report (FIR) that he met one Krishna Kumar Jha during a practice match at KD Singh Babu stadium in 2019. "He first lured me with an offer to play in the IPL and demanded Rs 17 lakhs. I expressed my inability in paying such a hefty sum. He trapped me into another deal of Rs 5 lakhs to play for a state and then make it to the IPL," he said.

He added, "Somehow, I managed to take the money from my parents, and then made the payments through cheques. I was made to wait and I even camped as an extra in Arunachal Pradesh for days but did not get a chance to play in the team, which is an essential requirement for playing IPL.” Later, when the victim saw no chance of getting to play, he demanded his money back, at which point he was threatened with dire consequences.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Headquarters, Akhilesh Singh, said that the FIR has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway. "We have roped in the cyber cell to trace the accused," he added.