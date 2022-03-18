Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to become cyclonic storm by Mar 21

The low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal Further is likely to become a cyclonic storm on March 21 and is expected to reach the coasts near Bangladesh-north Myanmar around the morning of March 22, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has said that impact from the depression could include localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas, possible damage to vulnerable structures, localised landslides/mudslides and damage to crops.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely to occur at most places in Andaman and Nicobar islands, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, on Friday, March 18. A Low Pressure Area (LPA) in south-east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm - named Asani - by March 21. The system will initially move east-north-eastwards till March 19, then move northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands till March 20, the IMD said.

The IMD has also issued warnings regarding strong wind conditions. In view of the likelihood that sea conditions will become rough to very rough, IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the seas around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The IMD has suggested total suspension of fishing and tourism activities from March 19 to 22, and suspension of off-shore activities from March 20 to 22.

Strongs winds of upto 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on March 16, and over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on March 17 and 18. Squally winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on March 19. On March 20, squally winds of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from morning hours and would gradually increase thereafter.

Gale winds with speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on March 21, over east central Bay of Bengal, north Andaman Islands, north Andaman and adjoining areas on March 22, and over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and along and off Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 23.

The sea condition is very likely to become rough over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on March 16, and over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on March 17 and 18. Sea condition is very likely to become rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on March 19, and would become very rough to high over the same region on March 20, IMD said. The sea condition is very likely to become high over Andaman Sea, southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on March 21, over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea on March 22, and over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and along and off Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 23.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that one team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has been housed at Port Blair, and that additional teams are ready, and can be airlifted if required. “Andaman and Nicobar administration ready with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures to protect population and restoration of infrastructure”, it added.

