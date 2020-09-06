Low pressure in Arabian sea: Heavy rains to continue in Kerala

Orange alert was announced in five districts.

news Weather

Following low pressure in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has warned of heavy rains in Kerala. Southern districts of the state witnessed rainfall on Sunday. Orange alert has been declared for five districts, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram and yellow alert for another six districts has been declared.

Heavy rains were reported from Southern districts on Sunday morning and on Sunday afternoon there were rains in the northern region of the state too. In Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts, the rains that started in the early morning of Sunday continued till the evening. Waterlogging was reported from a few low lying areas of these districts.

As warned by IMD, the rains will continue for five more days. Until September 17 there will be rains at isolated places.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea for fishing until further notice as there is a chance for a wind storm at 45 to 55 kilometers speed in the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

People living in the coastal areas have been warned of chances of tides at 3.5 to 3.9 meter high. In a Facebook post, the Kerala Chief Minister warned that coastal communities should be careful about their fishing tools and boats while keeping them in the shore as there would be high tides.

Presence of heavy winds expected from September 6 to September 10 at different coasts of Arabian sea.

The IMD has also warned of rainfall in some parts of coastal Karnataka as well. Orange alert was announced in Malenadu districts as heavy isolated rains were predicted there till September 8.

Heavy rains and thunder alert were warned in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Sunday.