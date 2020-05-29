‘Loss to democratic and secular movements’: CM Pinarayi on demise of MP Veerendra Kumar

MP Veerendra Kumar passed away on Thursday night at a hospital in Kozhikode following heart attack

Expressing condolences over the demise of one of the prominent socialist leaders of Kerala, MP Veerendra Kumar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that his death is a loss to the democratic and secular movements.

MP Veerendra Kumar, who was a Rajya Sabha MP and Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Company Ltd, one of Kerala's biggest publishing houses, passed away on Thursday night following a heart attack in Kozhikode district.

Mourning his death, Pinarayi Vijayan shared his memories with the leader on his Facebook post on Friday.

“I have decades of personal relationships with him. During the Emergency we were together. Even in one phase when there were political differences, we manianted the personal relationship. He was a leader who would study any issue in depth and present it. During the meeting of people’s representatives on COVID-19 preventive measures held the other day, he had participated and had given valuable opinions,” Pinarayi said.

The CM also said that Veerendra Kumar was also a leader who fought relentlessly against the communal forces trying to break the unity of people.

“He is a person who has given valuable contribution in the socio-cultural arena. He had always held an uncompromising stand for the freedom of the press. Even when he stood for development, he had been there in the forefront to protect the environment. I’m also being part of the grief shared by family, relatives and co-workers,” he said.

Many others also have expressed their heartfelt grief on the death of the MP.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala also expressed condolences over the demise of Veerendra Kumar.

“This is the loss of a close friend. He is a frontrunner of socialist movement who has left a personal mark as a political leader, writer, journalist, environmental activist and more. Folding my hands in the memory of Veerendra Kumar who was active till the last moment,” said Chennithala in a Facebook post.

Mullappally Ramachandran, President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, also took to Facebook to express his sorrow.

“There has not been another political leader who has written and spoken in depth about environmental issues in Kerala. He was a strong person who made Mathrubhumi newspaper to reach heights. Not only in socialist movements, his demise is also a big loss to the public,” he said.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Health Minister KK Shailaja, MP Shashi Tharoor and many more others have expressed condolences following his demise.