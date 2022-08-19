Loopholes in law resulted in Jubilee Hills rape accused walking out of jail: KTR

Telangana Minister KTR had earlier demanded that the Juvenile Justice Act, IPC and CrPC be amended “so that no rapist can get bail,” while condemning the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

Loopholes in the Juvenile Justice Act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have resulted in the Jubilee Hills gangrape accused getting bail, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Friday, August 19. “That's why I am demanding that these Acts be amended so no [rape accused] gets bail and when convicted remains in jail till death," he said in his post on the social media.

In a series of tweets on Friday, KTR hit out at the allegations of inaction by the Telangana government in the Jubilee Hills rape case, and said that the accused and CCLs (Children in Conflict with Law) were arrested swiftly and jailed. “To the silly trolls who indulge in whataboutery & question what #Telangana Govt did in recent rape case in Hyderabad. [The accused] were arrested swiftly & sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them Bail. We will fight on till [they] get punished as per law,” he said in another tweet.

Slamming the release of the 11 men who were sentenced to life in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, the minister had earlier in a tweet asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and rescind the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to the convicts.

The six persons involved in the case, out of whom one was a major, were arrested for the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in a car in May. They had trapped the survivor after a daytime party in a bar in Hyderabad’s posh Banjara Hills area, and sexually assaulted her after offering a lift, the chargesheet filed by the police said. Five of the persons involved, including a relative of an AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) legislator, have been charged with gangrape while the sixth person, who is the son of the AIMIM legislator, is facing molestation charges. The charge sheet was filed a day after the five minors were released on bail.

