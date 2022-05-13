Looking for cycle trails around Bengaluru? Here are 5 popular locations

Though the traffic and potholes of the city may deter some, there are plenty of routes in and around Bengaluru that make for a scenic getaway.

Features Travel

As Bengaluru shivers under cloudy skies and hill station-like temperatures, a perfect way to enjoy the beauty of the city and its surroundings is by grabbing your bicycle and hitting the road. Though the traffic and potholes of the city may deter some, there are plenty of routes in and around Bengaluru that make for a scenic getaway. Here are five cycling routes around Bengaluru that you can enjoy this weekend:

> Nandi Hills

One of the most iconic weekend spots near Bengaluru, Nandi Hills is popular with nature and adventure enthusiasts as the steep trek amid rolling, green hills provides breathtaking views. Nandi Hills has an established cycle track, and while it can get challenging due to the many bends on the way up, the view is worth it. An added bonus is the thrill of rushing down the hill during the descent. Those who choose to cycle through this trail are advised to carry plenty of water and wear protective gear including helmets, knee pads and elbow pads.

> Hesaraghatta

This 15-km stretch near north Bengaluru is a haven for cycling enthusiasts. This trail begins near the Jalahalli Air Force station, and ends at the scenic Hesaraghatta lake. Here, cyclists can traverse the lush and quiet roads without encountering much traffic, and can even stop along the way to explore the surrounding fields and click some great pictures. It is advised that those planning to cycle this trail have an early start, in order to avoid city traffic on the way there and back.

> Turahalli

This forest area, which is a major lung space in south Bengaluru, is also popular with adventure and fitness enthusiasts. Weekends there see plenty of runners, climbers, and of course, cyclists. The lush green space amid urban Bengaluru can be a great place to get your wheels turning. This trail is not very challenging, and so is great even for beginners. As it is located within city limits, not much preparations are needed, and facilities for snacks, food and water are easily available.

> Manchanabele Dam

This dam is located about 40 km from Bengaluru on the way to Savandurga. The serene reservoir, built across the Arkavathi river, is also a great place for birdwatching or going on a long drive. The roads here are smooth and there is not much vehicular traffic (barring the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, which cyclists are advised not to take), and the trail can be enjoyed by seasoned cyclists as well as beginners. For this trail too, it is advised to start early so that the view can be enjoyed. Donâ€™t forget to bring your camera along for some breathtaking shots of this sprawling reservoir.

> Pipeline Staircase Surprise

This cycling trail, which ends just outside the NICE peripheral road towards south Bengaluru near Hosapalya, is a favourite among cyclists. Though it may take about 2-3 hours, the scenic and peaceful ride through the outskirts of Bengaluru, over mostly smooth roads, makes it worth the effort. The route contains inclines and other minor challenges, but can be easily navigated. Plus, it is ideal to explore Karnatakaâ€™s countryside, as lush fields pass you by while you cycle here.