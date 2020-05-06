Long queues in Hyderabad as Telangana reopens liquor shops after 43 days

The shops will be open from 10 am to 6 pm and a strict ‘no mask, no liquor’ policy is in place.

Physical distancing was largely followed across Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, as people queued up in large numbers since Wednesday morning outside liquor shops, which reopened in the state after a gap of 43 days.

More than 2,000 outlets re-opened in all 33 districts across the state at 10 am, after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters on Tuesday night that the state cabinet had taken the decision to allow the sale of liquor.

The government has allowed re-opening of liquor shops in all districts including in red zones. However, those in the containment zones will not be allowed to open.

The state has 2,216 liquor shops and 15 of them are located in containment zones, KCR said.

The government’s decision to hike the liquor prices by 16% failed to dampen the spirits of the people, who started queuing up two-three hours before the shops reopened. The price of country liquor has been increased by 11%.

“I’ve been sleepless since I heard the announcement last night. When I arrived here some people were already standing in the queue. I thank the Chief Minister for allowing the sale of liquor,” said a man standing in the queue at Bagga Wines in Hyderabad’s Koti.

Every customer was seen standing in the designated circles marked outside the shops to ensure physical distancing. As authorities have announced ‘a no mask, no liquor’ policy, all customers were seen wearing face masks.

“I’ve been standing in the line since 9 am, I have almost reached the counter. I can’t wait to have a drink after staying indoors for so many days,” a customer at Hitec City told TNM.

A wine shop owner near Botanical Gardens in Kondapur said that people had been lining up since 6.30 am, soon after the curfew was lifted, to get their share of alcohol.

The wine shops are also limiting purchases and allowing only two full bottles to be sold per person, to ensure that their stocks last and to discourage people from buying in bulk.

KCR said on Tuesday that any shop seen flouting distancing norms will be immediately shut down. He added that his government would not tolerate the situation witnessed in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities.

The shops can remain open from 10 am to 6 pm and sell liquor only to those customers wearing masks.

KCR said the government had to take a decision to reopen liquor shops as all four states who share borders with Telangana have reopened them. “If we don’t open shops here it will lead to smuggling from neighbouring states,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh share borders with Telangana.

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the state-wide lockdown till May 29. The night curfew would also remain in place from 7 pm to 6 am across the state.

IANS inputs