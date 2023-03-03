Lokayukta says Rs 8.3 crore recovered from BJP MLA and son

Justice Patil said that Prashanth Madal demanded a Rs 81 lakh payoff from a contractor for a deal for raw materials needed to manufacture soap and detergents.

news Corruption

Karnataka Lokayukta Chief Justice BS Patil said that Rs 6.1 crore cash has been recovered from the Sanjaynagar residence of V Prashanth Madal, chief accountant of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and son of Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa. Speaking to the media on Friday, March 3, Justice Patil said that the Rs 6.1 crore was excluding the Rs 2.2 crore that had been recovered from his father, MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s, office in Crescent Nagar in Bengaluru.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the culprits should be punished while those who have aided them should be held accountable,” he said. An FIR has been lodged against Prashanth, his accountant, and three other individuals who gave bribes.

“He demanded a Rs 81 lakh payoff from a contractor for a deal for raw materials needed to manufacture soap and other detergents,” Patil said. Madal Virupakshappa is the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (K&SDL). The Lokayukta did not disclose who the complainant was and said that this will be revealed once the investigation is over. Sources told TNM that an executive of a company that imports, exports, and distributes aromatic and perfumery chemicals in Bengaluru was the complainant.

The Lokayukta Court of Bengaluru has issued an order to remand the five accused including Prashant to judicial custody for 14 days.