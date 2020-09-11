Loka Kerala Sabha sets up action council to save Indian nurse Nimisha in Yemen

The action council is intervening to provide legal assistance as well as to negotiate with the Yemeni man's family to accept the blood money.

Members of the NRI group Loka Kerala Sabha have initiated an action council to help Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni man. Close to 50 members, presently living in various countries, are now part of the â€˜Save Nimishaâ€™ international action council to aid the nurse hailing from Kerala.

30-year-old Nimishaâ€™s death sentence in Yemen was recently upheld by an upper court in the country. Nimisha was jailed in 2017 for murdering a Yemeni native who had kept her hostage. Nimishaâ€™s family in Kerala has been stating that she was awarded the death sentence as she did not receive any legal help during the trial proceedings of the case. According to them, the murder took place while she was trying to escape from the man.

The action council formed to help Nimisha aims to provide further legal assistance for her in Yemen and also to negotiate with the Yemeni manâ€™s family to take them into confidence in accepting â€˜blood moneyâ€™ for the crime, which in turn will save Nimisha from the death penalty.

Various peopleâ€™s representatives including Remya Haridas MP, K Babu MLA, KV Abdul Khader MLA are among its patrons. The council is closely coordinating with social workers in Yemen who are directly in touch with Nimisha.

The action council will also help the family source the blood money, which is expected to be close to Rs 70 lakhs, once the Yemeni manâ€™s family accepts this option which is considered an alternative punishment in the country for those convicted with death penalty. Special teams have been formed for negotiation with the Yemeni man's family.

Nimishaâ€™s humble family, consisting of her husband who is an auto driver and mother who works as a domestic helper, had earlier sought assistance to help them collect the blood money. It was following media reports on Nimishaâ€™s plight in a Yemeni jail without legal help that many came forward, initiating the action council.