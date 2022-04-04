Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill

The Bill gives the police legal sanction to take physical and biological samples of convicts as well as accused persons.

news Parliament

The Lok Sabha on Monday, April 4, passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to take measurements of convicts, accused persons and those detained for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters. The Bill was passed by a voice vote after Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the concerns raised by the opposition, which said that the draft law was draconian.

The Bill replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920. Shah said the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals. "There should be no apprehension," he added. "Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques. We have to try to take criminal justice system to the next era," Shah said.

During the discussion on the Bill, the Congress, DMK, IUML, RSP, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM and BSP were among the parties that opposed the Bill. NCP said that it is not against the Bill, but that there are concerns over some provisions of the Bill, stating that they are in contravention of fundamental rights. The YSRCP supported the Bill, but also sought assurance that it will not be used for a political witch-hunt. The BJD raised concerns over the privacy of citizens and the level of intrustion this Bill allows.

The Bill gives the police legal sanction to take physical and biological samples of convicts as well as accused persons. Defined as “measurements,” in the Bill, the samples include finger impressions, palm-print and footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis, and behavioural attributes including signatures and handwriting. The Bill also provides for any examination under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) sections 53 or 53A, pertaining to the medical examination of an arrested person.

However, experts say that the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, which widens the ambit of data collection to include iris and retina scans, biological samples and more, undermines the privacy of ordinary citizens. The Bill states that anyone who has been convicted of a punishable offence, ordered to give security for good behaviour or maintaining peace, arrested in connection with a law under a punishable offence, or detained under any preventive detention law shall, if so required, allow his ‘measurement’ to be taken by a police officer.

The person can refuse to allow the taking of biological samples for any offence except those committed against a woman or a child or for any offence punishable with imprisonment for a period not less than seven years. Apart from the above, a Magistrate can also direct any individual to submit to their sample being taken, if required for the purpose of any investigation under the CrPC.

