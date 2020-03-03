Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid uproar over Delhi violence

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members of Congress, DMK and other parties that issues can be raised during the Zero Hour.

Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till noon, amid uproar over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Congress Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK and other Opposition parties were on their feet, demanding a discussion on Delhi violence. Speaker Om Birla told agitating members that issues can be raised during the Zero Hour and wanted to take up the Question Hour.

Amid the din, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi repeated what he said on Monday, that the government was ready for discussion, and if the opposition wanted to raise the issue of Delhi violence then they should raise it during the zero hour and we have no objection to that.

"I will only say this that the restoration of peace and normalcy is the topmost priority. And if you want to raise the issue, then the government is ready to debate," Joshi said.

However, the opposition members continued to create ruckus in the House following which Speaker Om Birla had to intervene. Slamming the opposition members, Birla said, "What happened in the House yesterday, no one is allowed to bring placard and banners."

However, when the opposition members continued shouting, the Speaker said: "Do you want to run the House with placard and banner, announce and tell. Is this way? Do you want to run the House like this? House is adjourned till 12 pm," he said.

Chowdhury earlier in the House said: "We represent the people of India. Delhi is burning and we need to raise the issue here." Supporting Chowdhury, DMK MP TR Baalu said, "The government has not reacted on it till now."

On Monday, the first day of the second phase of the Budget session, a ruckus broke out over the issue of the Delhi violence in the Lok Sabha. Amid the uproar, there was pushing and shoving between the ruling and the opposition MPs, which led to allegations and counter-allegations between the opposition and treasury benches.

(With inputs from PTI)

