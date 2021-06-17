Lockdown relaxations announced for Kochi city, Hereâ€™s the full list

Saturday and Sunday will be full lockdown as announced by the Chief Minister.

The Kerala government has announced lockdown relaxations in a phased manner in the state from June 17. However, as the relaxations will only come into force considering the test positivity rate in regions, the Kochi city police has announced the slew of relaxations that will be applicable in Kochi city. Here is the list of things that will be permissible in Kochi city from June 17: It will be permissible to work in industrial, agricultural and business sectors, from 7 am to 7 pm. Shops which are connected to the industrial sector can also be opened.

The shops which have permission to function from 7 am to 7 pm are: food outlets, ration shops, grocery shops, shops selling milk and milk products, vegetable and fruits stalls, stalls selling fish and meat, outlets selling food items of pet birds and fishes, bakeries. Those working in departments, offices or sectors related to defence, health, central forces, treasury, petroleum, postal department, Doordarshan, All India Radio, Central water commission, airport, railway station, labour department, regional passport office, customs service and ESI, wil be permitted to travel to their workplaces. Meanwhile, workers of all state government departments are also permitted to travel to their workplace.

Textile and footwear shops, outlets selling books for students can open on Fridays from 7 am to 7 pm, with 50% workers. In hotels and restaurants, parcel services will be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm and home delivery will be allowed till 9.30 pm. Morning walks and sports will be allowed. However, sports like cricket and football that will draw many people, will not be allowed in the city. There will not be restrictions for sanitation workers involved in pre-monsoon works.

Weddings can be held with the participation of 20 people. No other public events will be allowed. Auto and taxi services will be allowed. In auto rickshaws maximum of three people and in taxis, maximum of four people including the driver, will be allowed. However, this restriction is not applicable if all are family members. Toddy shops can open, but only parcel services will be allowed.

Saturday and Sunday will be full lockdown as announced by the Chief Minister. Banks will be opened on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. Palliative care centres, cooperative societies, vehicle workshops and toll booths will be opened.

Cold storages, warehouses, cable and telephone operators can function. Petrol pumps, gas agencies, shall also be opened. All medical related outlets and agencies, including laboratories, dispensaries, medical stores, stores selling medical equipment, clinics and nursing homes can also function.

