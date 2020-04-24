With lockdown in place, Andhra govt to evacuate fishermen stranded in Gujarat by sea

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took note of the issue and spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on the plight of the fishermen.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on the plight of nearly 6,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were stranded at Veraval and two other places in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister told Naidu that the Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to arrange for their travel to the state by boats. The fishermen have been stranded in Gujarat since the lockdown was announced on March 24.

According to reports, after discussions by the two state governments, it was decided that they would try to evacuate the fishermen in three cargo ships. The details for the rescue operation are still being worked out.

â€œAs they cannot come by land or air routes, we thought we should evacuate them by sea route," Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah was quoted as saying.

The Vice President expressed satisfaction that both the Centre and the two state governments have evolved a feasible solution to ensure the return of the fishermen to Andhra Pradesh by boats.

Confined to their boats, many of the fishermen had complained about inadequate food supplies, poor hygiene and sanitation facilities, and non-payment of wages. They complained that the Gujarat government had forced them to remain on boats and was unwilling to shift them to state-run shelters on dry land, though they were willing to remain in quarantine.

Two deaths were also reported on board the boats. Fishermen said that Twenty-two-year-old K Raju, a native of D Matchyalesam in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Srikakulam district and 45-year-old T Jagannathan, a native of Kalingapatnam town in Srikakulam had died due to stress from the lockdown. They also highlighted another incident where D Korlaiya from Chintapalli village in Vizianagaram district, broke both his legs after an accident.

Union leaders have since demanded compensation from either of the two state governments for the deaths as the families of the fishermen were dependent on them.

The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier taken note of the issue and decided to extend a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to about 6,000 fishermen. However, the fishermen stuck in Gujarat said that they were yet to receive any information about the monetary help.

With PTI inputs